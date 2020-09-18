Jeanne Marie Wadick
Indianapolis - Jeanne Marie Wadick
72, of Indianapolis, passed away surrounded by her family on September 12, 2020. She was born in Manhattan, Kansas on October 24, 1947 to the late Joseph and Helen (Wempe) Wadick. Jeanne was a graduate of Sacred Heart High School class of 1965 in Salina, KS. She continued her education in Salina at Marymount College where she received her B.S. in Biology in 1969. Jeanne then went on to pursue her post graduate training in Medical Technology at the Swedish Medical Center and Lattimore-Fink School of Medicine in Topeka, KS. Jeanne initially started working in Colorado then continued her career after moving to Indianapolis. She worked for the IU Medical Center until her retirement.
Jeanne was an avid reader and enjoyed gardening and taking care of her plants. She is also known for her cooking skills.
Jeanne is survived by her life partner, Al Brown of Indianapolis, IN; sister, Janet (Don) Scott of CT; niece, Mickie-Ann (Joe) Budny of CT; nephew, Mark Scott of CT; aunts, Mary Sue Ligon of TN and Theresa "Aunt T" Fulcher of TN; and numerous cousins and extended family.
A funeral service will be held at a later date at the St. Michaels Church with committal to take place in the St. Patrick's Cemetery in Chapman, Kansas.
Friends may leave a memory or message of condolence by visiting the online obituary at www.arnmortuary.com
