Jeanne P. Baskett
Jeanne was born in Narrows, KY on May 13, 1932 to the late Louis and Ruby Pfister. She loved golf, reading, long walks and playing Bridge with her good friends. She was also a 45 year member of Carmel United Methodist Church. She graduated from Davis County High School, then went on to get her teaching degree at Western Kentucky University. At Western Kentucky University she met and married the love of her life Hugh. They were married in Masonville, KY on September 27, 1952 and they stayed married for 64 years until his passing. She taught grade school in Auburn, IN and IPS schools in Indianapolis, IN helping Hugh become a Dentist. Jeanne and Hugh lived in KY, Washington DC, and Indianapolis, IN. They then moved to Carmel, IN in 1978 and split their last 25 years between Carmel, IN and Tucson AZ.
She left behind her daughter Beverly Jane Bennett (Janey), and her husband Joe. Also left behind were Granddaughter, Amy Warren (Gary); and Grandson Nick Bennett (Ashley). She also had two wonderful Great Grandchildren, Dexter and Bowie Warren. She preceded in death by her brother, Jimmy Pfister (Peggy); and sister, Eleanor Reynolds (Leslie).
Jeanne was a wonderful woman who loved her family & friends like no other.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Mar. 17 to Mar. 19, 2020