Jeanne R. Hilgert
1929 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Jeanne's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jeanne R. Hilgert

Greenwood - Jeanne R. Hilgert, 91, of Greenwood, Indiana passed away on June 6, 2020. She was born on May 4, 1929 in Crawford Co., Indiana to the late William Jennings & Fern (Dillman) Dean. She was married on December 23, 1950, in Leavenworth, IN to Jesse E. Hilgert Jr. who preceded her in death in 2017. Jeanne was a secretary for University of Indianapolis for many years and was a long-time member of University Heights United Methodist Church.

Jeanne is survived by her sons, Larry (Ann) Hilgert, Michael (Starla) Hilgert, Bryan Hilgert; two sisters, Donna (Robert) Wright and Bonnie (Roger) Neal; eight grandchildren and sixteen great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be Monday, June 15th from 9:00 to 10:00 am at Singleton & Herr Mortuary, 7602 Madison Avenue, Indianapolis. Funeral service will be private for family. She will be laid to rest in Forest Lawn Memory Gardens, Greenwood, IN. Memorial gifts have been suggested to University Heights United Methodist Church. Due to COVID-19 we request that everyone follow CDC guidelines and maintain social distancing. You are invited to read Jeanne's obituary at www.stpierrefamilyfuneral.com, where you may sign the guest book and leave a personal message for the family.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Indianapolis Star from Jun. 9 to Jun. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
15
Visitation
09:00 - 10:00 AM
Singleton & Herr Mortuary
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Singleton & Herr Mortuary
7602 Madison Avenue
Indianapolis, IN 46227
(317) 648-2378
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved