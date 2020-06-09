Jeanne R. Hilgert
Greenwood - Jeanne R. Hilgert, 91, of Greenwood, Indiana passed away on June 6, 2020. She was born on May 4, 1929 in Crawford Co., Indiana to the late William Jennings & Fern (Dillman) Dean. She was married on December 23, 1950, in Leavenworth, IN to Jesse E. Hilgert Jr. who preceded her in death in 2017. Jeanne was a secretary for University of Indianapolis for many years and was a long-time member of University Heights United Methodist Church.
Jeanne is survived by her sons, Larry (Ann) Hilgert, Michael (Starla) Hilgert, Bryan Hilgert; two sisters, Donna (Robert) Wright and Bonnie (Roger) Neal; eight grandchildren and sixteen great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be Monday, June 15th from 9:00 to 10:00 am at Singleton & Herr Mortuary, 7602 Madison Avenue, Indianapolis. Funeral service will be private for family. She will be laid to rest in Forest Lawn Memory Gardens, Greenwood, IN. Memorial gifts have been suggested to University Heights United Methodist Church. Due to COVID-19 we request that everyone follow CDC guidelines and maintain social distancing. You are invited to read Jeanne's obituary at www.stpierrefamilyfuneral.com, where you may sign the guest book and leave a personal message for the family.
Published in The Indianapolis Star from Jun. 9 to Jun. 11, 2020.