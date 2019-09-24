Services
Baker Funeral Services
339 East Main Street
Plainfield, IN 46168
(317) 839-3366
Calling hours
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Baker Funeral Services
339 East Main Street
Plainfield, IN 46168
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
7:00 PM
Baker Funeral Services
339 East Main Street
Plainfield, IN 46168
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jeannette Foster
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jeannette Foster

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jeannette Foster Obituary
Jeannette Foster

Plainfield - Jeannette Foster, 90, of Plainfield, passed away on September 24, 2019. Calling hours will be on Thursday September 26, 2019 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. in Hall-Baker Funeral Home, Plainfield. Funeral services will be held at 7 p.m. on Thursday September 26, 2019 in the funeral home. Private entombment will take place in Lincoln Memory Gardens in Whitestown. Please visit www.bakerfuneralservice.com to leave the family a condolence and to view the full obituary.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Sept. 24 to Sept. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jeannette's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now