|
|
Jeannette Foster
Plainfield - Jeannette Foster, 90, of Plainfield, passed away on September 24, 2019. Calling hours will be on Thursday September 26, 2019 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. in Hall-Baker Funeral Home, Plainfield. Funeral services will be held at 7 p.m. on Thursday September 26, 2019 in the funeral home. Private entombment will take place in Lincoln Memory Gardens in Whitestown. Please visit www.bakerfuneralservice.com to leave the family a condolence and to view the full obituary.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Sept. 24 to Sept. 25, 2019