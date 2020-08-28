Jeannie Stephenson



November 23, 1946 - August 10, 2020



Jeannie was a gentle and humble woman, but always stood up for others. She possessed a wonderful sense of humor.



Jeannie and Ted were extremely close throughout their 52 years of marriage and she deeply loved her children and grandchildren.



Her Christian faith was very important to her. For 37 years she was active at Church of the Master and her life reflected Christ's love. She had a profound appreciation for all living things and loved working with children at Chapelwood Elementary School.



In 1983 Jeannie almost lost her life while saving a drowning child. The story was reported in a national broadcast by the Rev. Norman Vincent Peale.



She is survived by her husband, Ted; her children, Amy (Chris) Godwin, Jennifer (Deron) Colgan and Jonathan (Rachel) Stephenson; 8 grandchildren; 4 siblings; and her dog Lily.



A private service is planned.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store