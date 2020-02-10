Services
Flanner Buchanan - Oaklawn Memorial Gardens
9700 Allisonville Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46250
(317) 849-3616
Resources
More Obituaries for Jeff Fleming
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jeff A. Fleming


1958 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jeff A. Fleming Obituary
Jeff A. Fleming

Fishers - Jeff Fleming, 61, passed away on February 7, 2020. Jeff was born in Zanesville, OH on November 1, 1958. He was one of six children born to Richard and Glenna Fleming.

He is preceded in death by his brother, Jim Fleming. Jeff is survived by his wife, Lynn; sons, Jonathan and Brady Fleming; sisters, Jan Phillips, and Jean Presley; and brothers, Jay Fleming, and Jerry Fleming.

Jeff was a proud alumni of Indiana University and loved Indiana basketball. He enjoyed spending time with his family, reading, and watching sports with his sons. His biggest passion was spending time with his family and watching his sons play basketball. Jeff loved delighting his family with kindness, humor, compassion, and storytelling. Jeff spent his life begin a very special father to his two sons Jonathan and Brady. He was a loving husband, and best friend to his wife, Lynn.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Feb. 10 to Feb. 13, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jeff's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Flanner Buchanan - Oaklawn Memorial Gardens
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -