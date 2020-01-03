Services
Swartz Family Community Mortuary
300 South Morton Street
Franklin, IN 46131
(317) 738-0202
Calling hours
Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Rocklane Christian Church
Calling hours
Monday, Jan. 6, 2020
11:30 AM - 12:30 PM
Rocklane Christian Church
Service
Monday, Jan. 6, 2020
12:30 PM
Rocklane Christian Church
4430 Rocklane Road
Greenwood, IN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jeffery Lawson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jeffery J. Lawson


1959 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jeffery J. Lawson Obituary
Jeffery J. Lawson

Indianapolis - Jeffery J. Lawson 60 of Indianapolis, IN passed away January 1, 2020. He was born August 23, 1959 in Cincinnati, Ohio to Clarence Lawson and Ruth Hone (Couch) Lawson. He married Tammy (Barnhill) Lawson on March 11, 1978 in Biloxi, Mississippi, she survives. He was a United States Air Force Veteran. He was a graduate of Indiana Wesleyan University. He had been a Program Quality Manager for Control Systems for Allison Transmission for 20 years. He was a member of Rocklane Christian Church in Greenwood where he was involved in the café ministry. He enjoyed movies and board games. He was a proud "PAPAW" of his six beautiful grandchildren. Survivors include his wife Tammy (Barnhill) Lawson of Indianapolis, IN, a son Tony Lawson and daughter in law Angela and their children Aidan and Parker of Fishers, IN, a daughter Bekki Cleary and son in law Bruce and their children Abigayle, Payge, Sophie, and Olivia of Acton, IN. Pastor Seth Amerine will conduct a service Monday at 12:30 PM at Rocklane Christian Church 4430 Rocklane Road in Greenwood, IN. Friends may call Sunday from 3PM till 7PM at the church and Monday from 11:30 AM till service time at the church. Burial will be in Rocklane Cemetery in Greenwood, IN. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to the Rocklane Church Building Fund 4430 Rocklane Road Greenwood, IN 46143. Swartz Family Community Mortuary and Memorial Center in Franklin, IN is handling the arrangements. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.swartzmortuary.com. Information 317-738-0202.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Jan. 3 to Jan. 4, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jeffery's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -