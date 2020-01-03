|
Jeffery J. Lawson
Indianapolis - Jeffery J. Lawson 60 of Indianapolis, IN passed away January 1, 2020. He was born August 23, 1959 in Cincinnati, Ohio to Clarence Lawson and Ruth Hone (Couch) Lawson. He married Tammy (Barnhill) Lawson on March 11, 1978 in Biloxi, Mississippi, she survives. He was a United States Air Force Veteran. He was a graduate of Indiana Wesleyan University. He had been a Program Quality Manager for Control Systems for Allison Transmission for 20 years. He was a member of Rocklane Christian Church in Greenwood where he was involved in the café ministry. He enjoyed movies and board games. He was a proud "PAPAW" of his six beautiful grandchildren. Survivors include his wife Tammy (Barnhill) Lawson of Indianapolis, IN, a son Tony Lawson and daughter in law Angela and their children Aidan and Parker of Fishers, IN, a daughter Bekki Cleary and son in law Bruce and their children Abigayle, Payge, Sophie, and Olivia of Acton, IN. Pastor Seth Amerine will conduct a service Monday at 12:30 PM at Rocklane Christian Church 4430 Rocklane Road in Greenwood, IN. Friends may call Sunday from 3PM till 7PM at the church and Monday from 11:30 AM till service time at the church. Burial will be in Rocklane Cemetery in Greenwood, IN. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to the Rocklane Church Building Fund 4430 Rocklane Road Greenwood, IN 46143. Swartz Family Community Mortuary and Memorial Center in Franklin, IN is handling the arrangements. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.swartzmortuary.com. Information 317-738-0202.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Jan. 3 to Jan. 4, 2020