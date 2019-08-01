|
|
Jeffery Paul Grannan
Indianapolis - Jeffery Paul Grannan, 60, of Indianapolis, IN, passed away July 21, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. He was born on December 29, 1958 in Heidelberg, Germany to James and Jeanette Bullock Grannan.
Jeff was a loving husband and father. He was a skilled and talented custom wood worker. He was also a passionate fan of the Indianapolis Colts, the Cincinnati Reds, IndyCar and NASCAR racing.
Jeff is survived by his beloved wife, Dee Grannan; children, Ian Thomas, Matt Grannan, and Allyssa Grannan; parents, James and Jeanette Grannan; sister, Jealyn Verhines, and family.
In Jeff's honor, memorial contributions may be made to The Humane Society of Indianapolis.
Friends and family will be gathering for a time of visitation at Flanner Buchanan - Memorial Park, 9350 East Washington Street, Indianapolis, 46229 on Saturday, August 3, 2019 from 10AM to 2PM followed by burial at Memorial Park Cemetery. Casual dress preferred.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Aug. 1, 2019