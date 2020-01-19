|
|
Jeffrey Alan Whitaker
Greenfield - 61, formerly of Indianapolis, passed away at Hancock Regional Hospital on January 18 surrounded by his family. Jeff was born to the late James "PeeWee" and Frances Whitaker Felker on September 20, 1958 in Marion County. Survivors include his wife, Deneice and his children Justin (Lacy), Jarrett and Jessica and his two stepchildren Brandon (Michele) Webb and Tracy (Will) McCormick. Jeff also was a grandfather to Grayson and Jace and stepgrandfather to Marissa and Ian Webb and Owen and Kellen McCormick. He is survived by his stepfather George Felker, stepmother Linda Whitaker and grandmother Doris Whitaker. Jeff is also survived by his siblings Jeanne Whitaker (Marty), James Whitaker and Julie (Jason) Barnes. Jeff retired from Ford Motor Company in Indianapolis after 29 years of service in 2011. Known also as "JAW", Jeff was a highly talented and accomplished pinstripe and hand lettering artist that was featured in publications nationwide. His steady hand, incredible craftsmanship, dedication and passion for the art made Jeff a leader and mentor in the pinstriping community. Over his 40-year painting career Jeff lettered cars that raced in the Indianapolis 500, NHRA U.S. Nationals, various stock car racing series, USAC and the Indianapolis Speedrome. Jeff's hobbies included painting, spending time with family and friends, eating and cheering on the Hoosiers, Colts, Pacers and Ford Racing. Family and friends will gather on Thursday, January 23, 2020 from 3 to 7 p.m. in Lauck & Veldhof Funeral & Cremation Services, 1458 S. Meridian St., Indianapolis. A service celebrating his life will follow at 7 p.m. with Pastor John Maples. Memorial contributions have been suggested to the Diabetes Youth Foundation, 5050 E. 211th St., Noblesville, IN 46062. To leave the family a condolence, please visit www.LauckFuneralHome.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Jan. 19 to Jan. 22, 2020