Services
Lauck & Veldhof Funeral And Cremation Services
1458 S Meridian St.
Indianapolis, IN 46225
(317) 636-6655
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Lauck & Veldhof Funeral And Cremation Services
1458 S Meridian St.
Indianapolis, IN 46225
View Map
Service
Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020
7:00 PM
Lauck & Veldhof Funeral And Cremation Services
1458 S Meridian St.
Indianapolis, IN 46225
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jeffrey Whitaker
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jeffrey Alan Whitaker

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jeffrey Alan Whitaker Obituary
Jeffrey Alan Whitaker

Greenfield - 61, formerly of Indianapolis, passed away at Hancock Regional Hospital on January 18 surrounded by his family. Jeff was born to the late James "PeeWee" and Frances Whitaker Felker on September 20, 1958 in Marion County. Survivors include his wife, Deneice and his children Justin (Lacy), Jarrett and Jessica and his two stepchildren Brandon (Michele) Webb and Tracy (Will) McCormick. Jeff also was a grandfather to Grayson and Jace and stepgrandfather to Marissa and Ian Webb and Owen and Kellen McCormick. He is survived by his stepfather George Felker, stepmother Linda Whitaker and grandmother Doris Whitaker. Jeff is also survived by his siblings Jeanne Whitaker (Marty), James Whitaker and Julie (Jason) Barnes. Jeff retired from Ford Motor Company in Indianapolis after 29 years of service in 2011. Known also as "JAW", Jeff was a highly talented and accomplished pinstripe and hand lettering artist that was featured in publications nationwide. His steady hand, incredible craftsmanship, dedication and passion for the art made Jeff a leader and mentor in the pinstriping community. Over his 40-year painting career Jeff lettered cars that raced in the Indianapolis 500, NHRA U.S. Nationals, various stock car racing series, USAC and the Indianapolis Speedrome. Jeff's hobbies included painting, spending time with family and friends, eating and cheering on the Hoosiers, Colts, Pacers and Ford Racing. Family and friends will gather on Thursday, January 23, 2020 from 3 to 7 p.m. in Lauck & Veldhof Funeral & Cremation Services, 1458 S. Meridian St., Indianapolis. A service celebrating his life will follow at 7 p.m. with Pastor John Maples. Memorial contributions have been suggested to the Diabetes Youth Foundation, 5050 E. 211th St., Noblesville, IN 46062. To leave the family a condolence, please visit www.LauckFuneralHome.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Jan. 19 to Jan. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jeffrey's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -