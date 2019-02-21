|
Jeffrey Allen Anderson
Greenwood - Jeffrey Allen Anderson, 56, of Greenwood, beloved father, grandfather and brother, passed away on February 19, 2019. He was born on June 27, 1962 in Indianapolis, to the late Earl and Shirley Anderson.
He enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his granddaughter. He also enjoyed watching the Indianapolis Colts and Nascar.
He attended the Vineyard Community Church. He owned and operated Anderson Paving.
Survivors include his son, Colt (Chelsea) Anderson; granddaughter, Kinsley; sister, Gerry Jones and brother, Earl Anderson, Jr.; nieces, nephews and a host of extended family.
He was preceded in death by his two siblings, Mark Anderson and Tammy Hapgood.
A Memorial service will be conducted at 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, February 21, 2019 at G. H. Herrmann Greenwood Funeral Home at The Gardens of Olive Branch, 1605 S. State Road 135, with visitation from 5:00 p.m. until the time of the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to .
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Feb. 21, 2019