Jeffrey Greenspan
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
5:00 PM
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
6:00 PM
Jeffrey B. Greenspan Obituary
Jeffrey B. Greenspan

Monrovia IN - Jeffrey Brian Greenspan of Newark, New Jersey, born on October 25, 1953, to Aaron and Marion Greenspan, passed quietly on his own terms Sunday morning. Jeff was a devoted husband to Karen, a compassionate father to Laura and a beloved friend to many. Our Superman, full of incomparable thoughtfulness, unwavering strength and endless love. His actions made him one of the good guys. His heart made him one of the best. To know him, was to love him. We will forever be touched by his lasting kindness and inspiration. Memorial contributions may be made to the Christopher & Dana Reeve Foundation. A Celebration of Life will be 6pm Thursday August 1, 2019 at Conkle Funeral Home Speedway with Visitation 5pm-6pm before the Service. Online condolences may be shared at www.conklefuneralhome.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on July 30, 2019
