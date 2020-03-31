Services
Jeffrey Donald Joest


1957 - 2020
Whitestown - Jeffrey (Jeff) 62 of Whitestown, IN passed away on March 28, 2020. Jeff was born on April 1, 1957 in Evansville, IN to John and Shirley (Siscel) Joest. He owned Jeff's Auto Repair in Carmel, IN from the 1980's to 2006. He was divorced from Debbie ( Mason); they had two children Janel and Jeffrey, Jr.

Jeff loved spending time with his family and especially his five grandkids. He loved going to the grandchildren's sporting events, school events and extra-curricular activities. He recently was learning to cook and called his mother frequently for recipes or how long to cook something.

Jeff was preceded in death by his father, John B. Joest in 1999. He is survived by his mother Shirley (Siscel) Joest, Brothers: John, Jerry and Jason Joest and sisters Jennifer (Gibson) and Juliia Joest, Children Jeffrey and Janel and 5 grandchildren.

Indiana Funeral Care is in charge of Jeff's cremation. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date, due to the limitations presented by the Coronavirus Crisis. Notification will be made on Facebook and Indianapolis Star, most likely this summer post-COVID-19. Memorial donation can be made in his honor to either the or American Red Cross.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Mar. 31 to Apr. 1, 2020
