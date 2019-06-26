Resources
Indianapolis - Jeffrey "Jeff" Ross Gilchrist was born, raised, lived & died in Indianapolis. He passed away on June 16, 2019. Following his wishes, Jeff will be cremated. There will be a celebration of life in which all are welcome to attend. For details, please visit everloved.com/memorial/jeffrey-gilchrist/. Well-wishers are encouraged to drink a Budweiser in his honor, as he was never one for sentiment or religiosity. Jeff's ashes will be scattered privately with immediate family at a later date & time. He was loved and will be greatly missed.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on June 26, 2019
