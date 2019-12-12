|
Jeffrey Gildea, 62, passed away December 3, 2019, painlessly and peacefully with family by his side, after a seven-month battle against cancer. Jeff was born November 22, 1957 to Robert and Margaret Hoadley Gildea, both from Bloomington, Indiana.
Although born in Bloomington, Jeff resided in Indianapolis his entire life, attending elementary schools #53 and #83, Arlington High School and Howe High School (Class of 1976), and IUPUI, graduating with a BS in Business in 1980. Jeff worked for 22 years at the Indianapolis Star News and 18 years at CBC Specialty Products/Best/Unilever/Phoenix Brands/Nakoma Products. He enjoyed league and recreational basketball and bowling, riding his bike on the Monon Trail, and sand volleyball. Jeff was an avid collector of CDs, DVDs, and books, and a subscriber to Sports Illustrated since 1968. In 2009, he started quirky hobbies: trying to visit and photograph every past and present high school gym in Indiana and photographing one-room schoolhouses, old theaters and celebrity graves along the way. He enjoyed travel and had visited 46 states and four foreign countries. One of his favorite trips was getting to raft the Colorado River through the Grand Canyon in 1969.
Jeff was preceded in death by his mother, Margaret (Meg) Hoadley and her husband, Richard Putnam; all of his grandparents; brother, Gregory (3 days old); stepbrother, Kerry Kirkman; and his aunts and uncles.
He is survived by his father, Robert Gildea and stepmother, Donna; siblings, Sarah (Dan) Sieradzki of Parma, OH and Brad (Debbie) Gildea of New Braunfels, TX; children, Aaron (Lacey) Gildea, Katy (Kyle) Keppner, and Chris Gildea; granddaughter, Madilyn Gildea; loving girlfriend, Holly Harmeyer; along with numerous other family members.
Jeff wanted a "live" calling to see family and friends, an occasion held on November 16.
A visitation to celebrate Jeff's life will be held Saturday, December 21, 2019 at Randall & Roberts Fishers Mortuary, 12010 Allisonville Rd, Fishers, IN, from 11am-2pm, with a service immediately following.
Jeff's ashes will be spread near his memorial in the Scattering Garden of Crown Hill Cemetery along with other favorite places.
Memorial gift contributions may be made to Peyton Manning Children's Hospital, 8402 Harcourt Rd., Suite 210, Indianapolis, IN 46260; or Riley Hospital for Children, 30 S. Meridian Street, Suite 200, Indianapolis, IN 46204.
Condolences: www.randallroberts.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Dec. 12 to Dec. 15, 2019