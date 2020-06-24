Deacon Jeffrey Leonard Tandy
Deacon Jeffrey Leonard Tandy, 69 passed away Thursday, May 28, 2020. Memorial services will be held on Saturday, June 27 at 1:00 p.m. at Martindale Avenue Church of Christ, 2402 Dr. Andrew J. Brown Avenue, Indianapolis, IN.
Published in The Indianapolis Star from Jun. 24 to Jun. 25, 2020.