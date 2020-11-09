Jeffrey Lind Petty, Jr
40, of Indianapolis, passed away peacefully on November 6, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. Jeffery was born August 3, 1980 in Indianapolis the son of Jeffrey Petty, Sr. and Lori Petty. Jeffrey was a tradesman plumber for many years before medically retiring. Jeffrey is survived by his parents: Jeffrey Petty, Sr. and Lori Petty, siblings: Aaron (Crystal) Petty, Christina Mechling and Craig (Kristina) Petty, nieces and nephews: Kyleigh, Gavin, Aubree, Ryder, Brock, Eden, Savanna, Tyler and Teralynn along with many aunts, uncles and cousins. He is preceded in death by his grandparents: Robert (Norma) Petty, grandfather: Robert Swearingin, cousin: Joseph Patchon and brother-in-law: Travis Mechling. Visitation for Jeffrey will be on Thursday, November 12, from 4:00 - 8:00 pm at Family Funeral Care. Funeral services will be held on Friday, November 13, at Noon also at Family Funeral Care. Burial will follow at Floral Park Cemetery. Fond memories and condolences may be made at www.familyfuneralcareindy.com