1/
Jeffrey Lind Petty Jr.
1980 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jeffrey's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jeffrey Lind Petty, Jr

Indianapolis - Jeffrey Lind Petty, Jr

40, of Indianapolis, passed away peacefully on November 6, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. Jeffery was born August 3, 1980 in Indianapolis the son of Jeffrey Petty, Sr. and Lori Petty. Jeffrey was a tradesman plumber for many years before medically retiring. Jeffrey is survived by his parents: Jeffrey Petty, Sr. and Lori Petty, siblings: Aaron (Crystal) Petty, Christina Mechling and Craig (Kristina) Petty, nieces and nephews: Kyleigh, Gavin, Aubree, Ryder, Brock, Eden, Savanna, Tyler and Teralynn along with many aunts, uncles and cousins. He is preceded in death by his grandparents: Robert (Norma) Petty, grandfather: Robert Swearingin, cousin: Joseph Patchon and brother-in-law: Travis Mechling. Visitation for Jeffrey will be on Thursday, November 12, from 4:00 - 8:00 pm at Family Funeral Care. Funeral services will be held on Friday, November 13, at Noon also at Family Funeral Care. Burial will follow at Floral Park Cemetery. Fond memories and condolences may be made at www.familyfuneralcareindy.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Indianapolis Star from Nov. 9 to Nov. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
12
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Family Funeral Care Rockville West
Send Flowers
NOV
13
Funeral service
12:00 PM
Family Funeral Care Rockville West
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Family Funeral Care Rockville West
5791 Rockville Road
Indianapolis, IN 46224
3173817100
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved