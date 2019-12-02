|
Jeffrey "Jeff" Napier
Fountaintown - Jeffrey "Jeff" Napier, age 55, of Fountaintown, passed away on Sunday, December 1, 2019. He was born in Beech Grove on August 31, 1964 to Jacob Napier and Sarah (Buckman) Becker. Jeff married Julie (Moorman) on July 16, 2011 in Indianapolis.
He was a truck driver for Laura Kopetski Tri-Ax in Indianapolis for over 28 years and was the Top Driver. He enjoyed watching movies, listening to music, being outside and enjoyed having friends and family over around a fire. Jeff also liked working in his garage and driving his red truck.
Jeff is survived by his wife, Julie Napier, of Fountaintown; parents, Jacob (Erma) Napier of Headland, AL and Sarah (David) Becker of Wanamaker, IN; children, Kourtney Fry-Napier of Fountaintown, Bradley Napier of Indianapolis, Patricia (David Latham) Fry of Indianapolis and William Fry of Fountaintown; five grandchildren, Bradley, Savanna, Corbin, and Cadin Napier, and James Robinson; sister, Lori Crane of Missouri; mother-in-law, Theresa Moorman of Greenfield; and sisters-in-law, Debbie Arbogast of Rushville and Angie (Chris) Burns of New Palestine. He was preceded in death by his brother, David Napier; father-in-law, Joe Moorman; sister-in-law, Carla Partin; brother-in-law, Donald Crane; cousin, Danny Napier.
Visitation will be held on Friday, December 6, 2019, from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Erlewein Mortuary & Crematory, 1484 W. US Hwy. 40, Greenfield, IN 46140. A rosary service will take place before the visitation at 3:30 p.m. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, December 7, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at St. Michael Catholic Church, 519 Jefferson Blvd, Greenfield, IN 46140. Father Aaron Jenkins will be officiating.
Memorial contributions may be made by mail to Hancock County Humane Society, 214 E. Main Street, Greenfield, IN 46140, or envelopes will be available at the mortuary and church. Friends may share a memory or condolence at www.erleweinmortuary.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Dec. 2 to Dec. 3, 2019