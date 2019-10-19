|
Jeffrey O. Allen
64, of Indianapolis, IN passed away Thursday, October 17, 2019.
Visitation for Jeff will be from 11:00 am until 2:00 pm on Wednesday, October 23rd at St. Luke's United Methodist Church in Indianapolis (100 West 86th Street, Indianapolis, IN 46260). A memorial service will follow at 2:00 pm in the sanctuary.
Memorial contributions in Jeff's name are suggested to: Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, Public Safety Foundation - Wounded Guardians Program: 200 E. Washington St., Suite E254 Indianapolis, IN 46204
Online condolences available at: www.leppertmortuary.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Oct. 19 to Oct. 20, 2019