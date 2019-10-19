Services
Leppert Mortuary Nora Chapel
740 East 86th Street
Indianapolis, IN 46240
317-844-3966
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019
11:00 AM - 2:00 PM
St. Luke United Methodist Church
100 West 86th St.
Indianapolis, IN
Memorial service
Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019
2:00 PM
St. Luke United Methodist Church
100 West 86th St.
Indianapolis, IN
Jeffrey O. Allen Obituary
Jeffrey O. Allen

64, of Indianapolis, IN passed away Thursday, October 17, 2019.

Visitation for Jeff will be from 11:00 am until 2:00 pm on Wednesday, October 23rd at St. Luke's United Methodist Church in Indianapolis (100 West 86th Street, Indianapolis, IN 46260). A memorial service will follow at 2:00 pm in the sanctuary.

Memorial contributions in Jeff's name are suggested to: Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, Public Safety Foundation - Wounded Guardians Program: 200 E. Washington St., Suite E254 Indianapolis, IN 46204

Online condolences available at: www.leppertmortuary.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Oct. 19 to Oct. 20, 2019
