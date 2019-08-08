|
Jeffrey Surface
Greenwood, IN - Jeffrey L. Surface 73, lifelong resident of White River Township, Greenwood, IN. passed away Monday, August 5, 2019 at his residence surrounded by his loving family. He had been a brick mason for 55 years and a member of the Bricklayers and Allied Craftsman Local #4 in Indianapolis. The Reverends Roger Gifford and Dustin Hite will conduct a service on Saturday, August 10, 2019 at 10AM at Swartz Family Community Mortuary and Memorial Center 300 South U.S. 31 (Morton Street) in Franklin, IN. Friends may call Friday August 9, 2019 from 3PM till 8PM at the mortuary. Burial will be in Bluff Creek Cemetery in Greenwood, IN. A complete obituary may be viewed and online condolences may be sent to the family at www.swartzmortuary.com. Information 317-738-0202.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Aug. 8, 2019