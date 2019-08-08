Services
Swartz Family Community Mortuary
300 South Morton Street
Franklin, IN 46131
(317) 738-0202
Calling hours
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Swartz Family Community Mortuary
300 South Morton Street
Franklin, IN 46131
View Map
Service
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
10:00 AM
Swartz Family Community Mortuary
300 South Morton Street
Franklin, IN 46131
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jeffrey Surface
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jeffrey Surface

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jeffrey Surface Obituary
Jeffrey Surface

Greenwood, IN - Jeffrey L. Surface 73, lifelong resident of White River Township, Greenwood, IN. passed away Monday, August 5, 2019 at his residence surrounded by his loving family. He had been a brick mason for 55 years and a member of the Bricklayers and Allied Craftsman Local #4 in Indianapolis. The Reverends Roger Gifford and Dustin Hite will conduct a service on Saturday, August 10, 2019 at 10AM at Swartz Family Community Mortuary and Memorial Center 300 South U.S. 31 (Morton Street) in Franklin, IN. Friends may call Friday August 9, 2019 from 3PM till 8PM at the mortuary. Burial will be in Bluff Creek Cemetery in Greenwood, IN. A complete obituary may be viewed and online condolences may be sent to the family at www.swartzmortuary.com. Information 317-738-0202.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Aug. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jeffrey's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now