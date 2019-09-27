Services
Daniel F. O'Riley Funeral Home
6107 S East Street
Indianapolis, IN 46227
(317) 787-8224
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 30, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019
11:00 AM
Jeffrey Wallace Jr. Obituary
Jeffrey Wallace, Jr.

Greenwood - Jeffrey L. Wallace, Jr. 45, Greenwood, passed away in his sleep September 27, 2019. Visitation will be on Monday, September 30, 2019, 4 to 8 p.m., at the Daniel F. O'Riley Funeral Home, 6107 S. East Street, Indianapolis. The funeral service will begin at 11 a.m., Tuesday, October 1, 2019, at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to the . Visit www.ORileyFuneralHome.com to read Jeff's complete obituary.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Sept. 27 to Sept. 28, 2019
