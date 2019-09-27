|
Jeffrey Wallace, Jr.
Greenwood - Jeffrey L. Wallace, Jr. 45, Greenwood, passed away in his sleep September 27, 2019. Visitation will be on Monday, September 30, 2019, 4 to 8 p.m., at the Daniel F. O'Riley Funeral Home, 6107 S. East Street, Indianapolis. The funeral service will begin at 11 a.m., Tuesday, October 1, 2019, at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to the . Visit www.ORileyFuneralHome.com to read Jeff's complete obituary.
