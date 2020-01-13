|
Jeffry Stuart Carter
Carmel - Jeffry Stuart Carter died January 11, 2020. He was born to Fred and Mariann Carter in 1956 in LaPorte, IN, the same town where he met the love of his life, Jan Janssen, whom he married in 1978 following graduation from Purdue.
Jeff had a remarkable career in the environmental, health, and safety field along with serving his community on numerous boards including the Carmel Clay School board and leading the Central Indiana Habitat for Humanity affiliate. He received the Sagamore of the Wabash award from Gov. O'Bannon in recognition of his service.
He is survived by Jan, his son Andrew of Denver, CO, sisters, Carol (Chris) D'Ambrumenil and Cathy McGarry, brother-in-law, John (Lana) Janssen, and several nieces, nephews, and great nieces and nephews and extended family along with a host of friends from all along his life's journey.
The family is grateful to Rhonda L. and her Paradigm hospice team as well as the staff at Life's Journey which allowed Jeff's journey to end with peace and dignity.
A memorial service will be held at Carmel United Methodist Church at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, January 16th followed by a reception in the gathering space until 11:30.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that those who wish, make a memorial contribution to or Indiana Coalition Against Domestic Violence, an organization near and dear to Jeff.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Jan. 13 to Jan. 14, 2020