Jennalea Dildy Miller
Beebe - Jennalea Dildy Miller, 87, of Beebe, Arkansas, left this earth on Sunday, September 6, 2020, to fly with the angels and sing in God's choir.
She was preceded in death by her parents, C. R. and Bernice Dildy of Pine Bluff; her brother, C. R. Dildy, Jr. of Garland, Texas.
She is survived by the love of her life, husband of 66 wonderful years, David Miller of Beebe; two sons, David Neil Miller and his wife, Denise of Kerrville, Texas and Howard Scott Miller of Sherwood, Arkansas; a daughter, Julea Jones and her husband, Jimmy Jones of Bald Knob; four grandchildren, Michael Miller, Melanie Hopkins, William Miller and Jason Sinks; six great grandchildren, Wyatt, Chance, Nicole, Harley, Ethan and Abby.
Jennalea graduated with a Masters degree from UCA in Conway. She began her teaching career in Rush County Schools, Rushville, Indiana, and later returned to Arkansas to teach in Pine Bluff at Sam Taylor Elementary and then Carver Elementary School. She later transferred to North Little Rock where she taught at Rose City Elementary and completed her teaching career at Beebe Elementary. She retired after 37 years of teaching. She adored all her students and they adored her.
Jennalea was a member of Stoney Point United Methodist Church in Beebe. She worked tirelessly with church families and communities, and devoted her time with the church choir and many committees throughout the years.
Special thanks to LaDonna Adams of Arkansas Hospice, who helped us through her long illness. Special thanks to all Jennalea's nurses and staff at Beebe Retirement Center.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Arkansas Hospice in Searcy, Arkansas in her honor.
Due to Covid, a private service will be held with cremation to follow.
Arrangements by Smith-Westbrook Funeral Home. www.smithfamilycares.com