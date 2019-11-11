|
|
Jennette P. McCleary
Plainfield - Jennette P. McCleary, 59 of Plainfield, passed away November 9, 2019. Services will be at 11:00 am on Friday, November 15, 2019 in St. Susanna Catholic Church, Plainfield, with burial to follow in Maple Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4:00-7:00 pm on Thursday, November 14, 2019 in Hall-Baker Funeral Home, Plainfield. To view the full obituary or leave the family a condolence, please visit www.bakerfuneralservice.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Nov. 11 to Nov. 12, 2019