Resources
More Obituaries for Jenni Berebitsky
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jenni Kleinman Berebitsky

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jenni Kleinman Berebitsky Obituary
Jenni Kleinman Berebitsky

Indianapolis - Jenni Kleinman Berebitsky, February 10, 1976-August 29, 2019

No words can capture the extraordinary life and journey of Jenni Kleinman Berebitsky or her impact on family, friends, the ALS community, fans worldwide who know her through her book, ALS Saved My Life. . .Until it Didn't, and the award-winning documentary, Grateful - the Jenni Berebitsky Story.

Jenni's adventurous life spanned countries and continents, but her signature achievements were closer to her Indianapolis home where she passed away on August 29 surrounded by family and friends.

Jenni's life is celebrated by her immediate family, her husband Jeff and 11-year-old son Philip, her mother Joyce Kleinman, brother Rob (Gerri) Kleinman, her father Elliot (Afi) Kleinman, brothers Alec, Ari, and Asher, and the extended Berebitsky-Asher family, Barb and Charlie, Doug and Kim, Steve, Tammy, Kylea and David, Bonnie, and their families. "Jenni's Village," a network of friends and caregivers, helped care for, support, entertain and empathize with the family throughout Jenni's decade-long journey.

Jenni lived an extraordinary life. Diagnosed with ALS in March 2009, she was given 18-24 months to live. A naturopath by training and a strong, adventurous soul by nature, Jenni first mourned her diagnosis, then took it on as the challenge of a lifetime. She inspired thousands to walk, participate in triathlons, support the family and the cause, and did it all with charm and humor.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Indianapolis Hebrew Congregation

Funeral Services will be Sunday September 01, 2019 at 11 am at the Indianapolis Hebrew Congregation 6501 N. Meridian Street Indianapolis, IN 46260. Burial will be in the Indianapolis Hebrew Congregation South Cemetery. Flanner Buchanan Broad Ripple are handling arrangements. Online condolences may be shared at www.flannerbuchanan.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Aug. 30 to Aug. 31, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jenni's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.