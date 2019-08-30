|
Jenni Kleinman Berebitsky
Indianapolis - Jenni Kleinman Berebitsky, February 10, 1976-August 29, 2019
No words can capture the extraordinary life and journey of Jenni Kleinman Berebitsky or her impact on family, friends, the ALS community, fans worldwide who know her through her book, ALS Saved My Life. . .Until it Didn't, and the award-winning documentary, Grateful - the Jenni Berebitsky Story.
Jenni's adventurous life spanned countries and continents, but her signature achievements were closer to her Indianapolis home where she passed away on August 29 surrounded by family and friends.
Jenni's life is celebrated by her immediate family, her husband Jeff and 11-year-old son Philip, her mother Joyce Kleinman, brother Rob (Gerri) Kleinman, her father Elliot (Afi) Kleinman, brothers Alec, Ari, and Asher, and the extended Berebitsky-Asher family, Barb and Charlie, Doug and Kim, Steve, Tammy, Kylea and David, Bonnie, and their families. "Jenni's Village," a network of friends and caregivers, helped care for, support, entertain and empathize with the family throughout Jenni's decade-long journey.
Jenni lived an extraordinary life. Diagnosed with ALS in March 2009, she was given 18-24 months to live. A naturopath by training and a strong, adventurous soul by nature, Jenni first mourned her diagnosis, then took it on as the challenge of a lifetime. She inspired thousands to walk, participate in triathlons, support the family and the cause, and did it all with charm and humor.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Indianapolis Hebrew Congregation
Funeral Services will be Sunday September 01, 2019 at 11 am at the Indianapolis Hebrew Congregation 6501 N. Meridian Street Indianapolis, IN 46260. Burial will be in the Indianapolis Hebrew Congregation South Cemetery. Flanner Buchanan Broad Ripple are handling arrangements. Online condolences may be shared at www.flannerbuchanan.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Aug. 30 to Aug. 31, 2019