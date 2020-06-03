Jennifer Louise Terry (Atnip) (Liford)



Indianapolis - Jennifer Louise Terry (Atnip) (Liford) passed away Monday, June 1, 2020. She was born June 1, 1948 in Sparta TN to the late Henry Cleveland Terry and Clennie M. Gracey. Louise was the youngest of 10 siblings and 2 additional ½ siblings. She was married first to married Ewel W. Atnip February 27, 1960 then to John Liford November 02, 1996.



Louise would like to let you know that her time here is done. She received a call from high for an appointment from which she will not be returning. This assignment comes with a huge sign-on bonus, a reunion with family and friends she has not seen in a long time.



Louise had various activities she enjoyed. She enjoyed going on motorcycle rides with her son. She rode to Washington D.C. for Rolling Thunder and to Tennessee for a family reunion. She rode on many charity rides with the American Legion Riders and made many friends along the way.



Louise also enjoyed playing darts and played in many leagues and tournaments.



In 2008 Louise won 1st place in the 3 person ladies at the Just Darts city tournament.



In 2001 Louise and her daughter Tina won 1st place in the ladies doubles at the Just Darts city tournament



Louise was a lifetime member of VFW Auxiliary Post 5864 and the American Legion Ladies Auxiliary Post 355.



Louise is survived by her children Pam Fidler, Robert Atnip, Tina Atnip, Tammy Craig, and Misty Atnip. Two brothers Carl Terry, Robert Terry and one sister Lucy Brundage



A celebration of Louise's life will be conducted at a later date. Please continue to support Louise's family during this difficult time with thoughts and prayers.









