Jennifer Semento
Indianapolis - Jennifer Williams Semento, age 61, Indianapolis, passed away March 26, 2019. She was born on September 28, 1957 in Indianapolis to Ralph and Hazel Williams, both of whom precede her in death, along with her husband: Harry Semento. Among those surviving Jennifer are her children: Juanita (Elijah) Hadley, Mario (Maggie Sechrist) Semento, and Jerrica Semento, all of Indianapolis. Visitation will be held on Friday, March 29, 2019 from 1:00 p.m. until the time of service at 3:00 p.m. at Simplicity Funeral and Cremation Care, 7520 Madison Ave., Indianapolis, IN. 46227. To view the full obituary visit www.simplicityfuneralandcremationcare.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Mar. 29, 2019