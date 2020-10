Or Copy this URL to Share

Jeremiah Deane Howard



Born Sept.11th 1995. Died unexpectedly on Oct.19th 2020 at the age of 25. He leaves behind a 3yr old daughter Mikenzie Cooley. An older siser Alexis Howard and a younger sister Miranda Duke. As well as his mom Kimberly Evans and step-dad Randy Duke and stepdad Daniel Evans. He's loved by so many.









