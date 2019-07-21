|
|
Jeremy James Stutz
Fishers - With heavy hearts, we share that Jeremy James Stutz, 19 year old son of Jay and Laura Stutz, passed into heaven unexpectedly on July 13th. Jeremy was smart, hard-working, sweet and so brave. He loved car rides, movies, music and enjoying nature in his back yard. Jeremy's great smile and belly laughs will be missed tremendously. He attended Hamilton Southeastern High School and Access Academy. The family would like to thank all of Jeremy's doctors, therapists and teachers over the years. Jeremy is survived by his brother Jason, sisters Heather and Holly, grandparents Jim and Pat Stutz, grandmother Penny Burke, uncles Jim Stutz, Jon (Theresa) Stutz, Jeff (Annie) Burke and five cousins.
Revelation 21:4 "He will wipe all tears from their eyes, and there will be no more death, suffering, crying or pain."
Visitation will be held Tuesday, July 23 from 3pm to 5:30pm at Crosspoint Church 13678 Silverstone Drive in Fishers followed by a service at 5:30pm.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Children's Health Defense, 1227 N. Peachtree Pkwy, Suite 202, Peachtree City, GA 30269; Best Buddies, Hamilton Southeastern HS, c/o Risa Petty, 13910 East 126th St., Fishers, IN 46037; and Saved By Typing, c/o James Smyth, 11550 N. Meridian St., Carmel, Indiana 46032.
On-line condolences may be shared by visiting flannerbuchanan.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on July 21, 2019