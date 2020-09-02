1/1
Dr. Jeremy Kirk
1973 - 2020
Zionsville -

47, of Zionsville, went to his heavenly reward on September 1, 2020. He was born June 6th, 1973 at Hollloman Air Force Base near Alamogordo, New Mexico. Jeremy attended primary schools at Yokota Air Base near Tokyo, Japan; Omaha, Nebraska; and Beavercreek, Ohio. After graduation from Beavercreek High School in 1991, Jeremy attended Wright State University, majored in microbiology and pre-medicine, and graduated in 1996. He received a scholarship to the Medical College of Ohio in Toledo where he graduated in June, 2002.

Dr. Kirk completed a three year residency program at St. Vincent's Hospitals in Indianapolis where he received board certification in Internal Medicine and later fellowship in Hospitalist. In 2005, he helped form the Adult Hospitalist Program at Hendricks Regional Health in Danville, Indiana and in 2017 helped form and direct the Hospitalist Program at Witham Hospital in Lebanon, Indiana.

He is survived by his loving wife, Gina and four loving children; Caleb, Lillian, Hazel and Gabriel; his parents, Clyde and Sophie Kirk of Beavercreek, Ohio; sister, Lisa of Xenia, Ohio; brother, Jeffrey of Fairborn, Ohio; Parents in law, Don and Ginny Phegley; brother in law, Scott Phegley; and sister in law Jana (and Jim) Piantedosi all of Sullivan, Indiana along with several nieces, nephews, scores of friends, co-workers and colleagues. Jeremy was preceded in death by his brother, Lonnie Kirk.

The family wishes to express special thanks to Witham Health Services, Acute Rehab Medical Specialists (ARMS), Hendricks Regional Health, Life's Journey Hospice, Pleasant View Elementary and the Zionsville Community.

Visitation services will be held at A.R.N. Funeral & Cremation Services on Friday, September 4, 2020 from 2- 4 PM. Friends are welcome. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to a fund to the benefit of the Kirk children, payable to SEI Private Trust Co. Or by contacting Mark Hammelman at 317-575-0800.

Friends may leave a memory or message of condolence by visiting the online obituary at www.arnmortuary.com.






Published in The Indianapolis Star from Sep. 2 to Sep. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
4
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
ARN Funeral and Cremation Services - Zionsville
Funeral services provided by
11411 N Michigan Road
Zionsville, IN 46077
317-873-4776
