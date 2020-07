Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Jermaine's life story with friends and family

Share Jermaine's life story with friends and family

Jermaine Willis-Smiley



Indianapolis - Jermaine Willis-Smiley, age 33, Indianapolis, passed away on June 26th. Memorial Service will be Saturday, July 11th at 11 am at Grace Missionary Baptist Church, 1501 N. College Ave. Arrangements entrusted to Craig & Glazebrooks Funeral Services.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store