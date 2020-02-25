Services
ARN Funeral and Cremation Services - Zionsville
11411 N Michigan Road
Zionsville, IN 46077
317-873-4776
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Jerome C. Steketee


1931 - 2020
Jerome C. Steketee Obituary
Jerome C. Steketee

Indianapolis - Jerome C. Steketee,

88, passed away February 22, 2020. He was a graduate of the University of Michigan (1953) and Stonier Graduate School of Banking. Jerome had a successful 25 year career in banking, serving in various capacities including President and Chairman of Indiana Mortgage Corporation; retiring from Indiana National Corp. in 1987.

In the 70's, Jerome served as General Chairman of a successful fund drive for the Children's Museum which subsequently led to being elected to their board of trustees, later serving a term as their president. Jerome was also an active member and past president of the University Club.

In retirement, he enjoyed tennis, biking, computers, and most recently painting.

Jerome is survived by his wife, Cheri; and son, Peter.

Visitation will be held at A.R.N. Funeral & Cremation Services, 11411 N. Michigan Rd., on Saturday, February 29th from 2 - 4 PM.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Indianapolis Art Center, 820 E. 67th St., Indpls, IN 46220 or the Children's Museum, 3000 N. Meridian St., Indpls, IN 46208.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Feb. 25 to Feb. 26, 2020
