|
|
Jerome Dixon
Indianapolis - Jerome Dixon, age 60, passed May 24, 2019. He was son of James and Lois Dixon, born in Cincinnati, Ohio. He is survived by his wife and best friend Cindy Dixon, brother Edwin Dixon and extended family and friends. His passion and love for life were contagious and he never met a stranger. He and his wife loved going to concerts, festivals and movies together. He was a proud GM retiree and loved his home town of Cincinnati. He is loved greatly and missed by all. Entrusted to Indiana Memorial.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on June 2, 2019