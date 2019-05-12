|
Jerome Glaze
Gaston - Jerome Glaze, 76, of Gaston, passed away on April 26, 2019. Jerry was born in Muncie on February 18, 1943, the son of Donald Merrill Glaze and Carolyn Virginia (Schlenker) Mueller.
Jerry is a graduate of Purdue University, receiving a Master's Degree in Civil Engineering for Bridge Design. Jerry enjoyed playing fast-pitch softball, chess, golf, fishing, and hunting.
Jerry was a loving son, husband, father, grandfather, brother, and friend that will be missed by many. Those include his loving mother, Carolyn Mueller; loving wife, Diana Carol (VanNatter) Glaze; children: Donald William Glaze, James Paul Glaze, and Deborah Louise Jones; brother, Leon Glaze; and grandchildren: Kyle, Kaiti, Alexis, Dalton, Reese, Madison, and Brooklyn.
Jerry was preceded in death by his father, Donald Glaze; step-father, William Mueller; and sister, Patricia Hall.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, May 18, 2019 from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. in Garden View Funeral Home, 10501 N. State Road 3, Muncie, with the funeral service immediately following at 1:00 p.m., also in the Funeral Home. Gary Varvel will officiate the service with added musical talent, Larry Davis. Burial will follow in Gardens of Memory Cemetery. Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.gardenviewfuneralhome.com .
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on May 12, 2019