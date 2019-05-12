Services
Garden View Funeral Home & Gardens of Memory Cemetery - Muncie
10501 North State Road 3
Muncie, IN 47303
765-284-1920
Visitation
Saturday, May 18, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Garden View Funeral Home & Gardens of Memory Cemetery - Muncie
10501 North State Road 3
Muncie, IN 47303
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, May 18, 2019
1:00 PM
Garden View Funeral Home & Gardens of Memory Cemetery - Muncie
10501 North State Road 3
Muncie, IN 47303
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jerome Glaze
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jerome Glaze


1943 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Jerome Glaze Obituary
Jerome Glaze

Gaston - Jerome Glaze, 76, of Gaston, passed away on April 26, 2019. Jerry was born in Muncie on February 18, 1943, the son of Donald Merrill Glaze and Carolyn Virginia (Schlenker) Mueller.

Jerry is a graduate of Purdue University, receiving a Master's Degree in Civil Engineering for Bridge Design. Jerry enjoyed playing fast-pitch softball, chess, golf, fishing, and hunting.

Jerry was a loving son, husband, father, grandfather, brother, and friend that will be missed by many. Those include his loving mother, Carolyn Mueller; loving wife, Diana Carol (VanNatter) Glaze; children: Donald William Glaze, James Paul Glaze, and Deborah Louise Jones; brother, Leon Glaze; and grandchildren: Kyle, Kaiti, Alexis, Dalton, Reese, Madison, and Brooklyn.

Jerry was preceded in death by his father, Donald Glaze; step-father, William Mueller; and sister, Patricia Hall.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, May 18, 2019 from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. in Garden View Funeral Home, 10501 N. State Road 3, Muncie, with the funeral service immediately following at 1:00 p.m., also in the Funeral Home. Gary Varvel will officiate the service with added musical talent, Larry Davis. Burial will follow in Gardens of Memory Cemetery. Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.gardenviewfuneralhome.com .
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on May 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Garden View Funeral Home & Gardens of Memory Cemetery - Muncie
Download Now