Jerome (Jerry) H. Beer
Indianapolis - Jerome (Jerry) H. Beer, 85, passed away in Indianapolis, Indiana on Sunday, February 3, 2019. He was born on October 24, 1933 in Bartelso, IL, the son of the late Joseph and Elizabeth Beer. He is preceded in death by his loving wife of 53 years Patricia Ann (Mason) Beer in 2008 and his sister Joenella Bryan in 2014. He is survived by his three children, Terry Beer, St. Paul, MN, Tim (Paula) Beer, Tucson, AZ and Therese (Jud) McKinney, Indianapolis, and four grandchildren, Danielle and Erik Beer and Kyle and Paul McKinney. Surviving also are his four brothers and sisters, Bernice (Frank) Pollman, New Baden, IL, Virgil (Martha) Beer, St. Charles, MO, Betty Ann Diesen, Bartelso, IL and Tom (Cheryl) Beer, Overland Park, KS, and several nieces, nephews and loving friends.
Jerry entered the Air Force in 1952 and spent 21 years of active duty working in hospital administration on bases in Evereux, France; Ramstein, Germany; Weisbaden, Germany; Washington D.C., Belleville, IL, Macon, GA and Hampton, Virginia. After retiring from the Air Force he worked nine years in administration at Putnam County Hospital in Greencastle, Indiana. In 1982 he and his family moved to Indianapolis and he became the Director of Office Services for Kiwanis International for 19 years. After retiring in 2001, he worked at Flanner & Buchanan Funeral Centers, volunteered at St. Vincent's Hospital and stayed involved and volunteered with his local Kiwanis Club and Knights of Columbus chapter at St. Monica Catholic Church. Most importantly he spent cherished time with his family, friends and grandchildren.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Northwest Kiwanis Club of Indianapolis Service Fund.
Calling will be Friday, February 8, 2019 at Flanner Buchanan-Washington Park North from 4 to 8 pm with a Rosary at 7:30 pm. Saturday calling February 9, 2019 from 9 to 10 am at St Monica Catholic Church followed by Mass of Resurrection at 10 am. Entombment Washington Park North Cemetery.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Feb. 7, 2019