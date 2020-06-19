Jerome "Jerry" PatsinerIndianapolis - Jerome "Jerry" Patsiner was born in the Bronx NYC. He always said his accent, even after sixty plus yeas in Indy, was his "last vestige of home". He was still a Yankees fan too! Stories of stick ball games in the street with his gang of friends and his best friend, Cousin Ruthie, kept the past alive too.He was predeceased by his parents, Isadore and Dorothy (Zipkin) Patsiner; and daughter, Stephanie Patsiner. He is survived by his wife of forty years, Connie Agee Patsiner; children, Jodi and Marc Patsiner, Ruth (Tom) Myers and Trey Jenkins; and grandchildren, Sam and Emma Myers.Jerry was a graduate of New York University Washington Square College of Arts and Science with a degree in accounting. He joined the army in in 1953 and basic training brought him to Indianapolis. He returned here after his service in Frankfort Germany during the Korean War. He enjoyed sharing stories about his time in the service.After being honorably discharged, Jerry began work with an accounting firm but soon discovered his true calling. A consummate salesman, he sold diamonds with his first father-in-law, operated Oscar's Loan, opened a gift shop in Chapel Hill and before retiring worked for the Shane Company. He worked at the Children's Museum part time and then enjoyed traveling, spending time with family and friends, watching TV (he could answer Wheel of Fortune questions faster than anyone in the room), doing word search puzzles and playing solitaire on the computer.Jerry will be remembered and missed for his wry sense of humor, the brevity of his comments - except when in salesman mode - and his deep love for family and friends.A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date when gathering is safer.Memorial contributions can be made to Jewish Family Services, 6905 Hoover Road, Indianapolis 46260.Shalom