Jerri Ann Wilhelm
1949 - 2020
Jerri Ann Wilhelm

Avon - Jerri Ann Wilhelm

lost her battle of 22 months to heart disease on May 8, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents Roy and Wanita Thomas. Jerri is survived by her husband of 50 years, Dan Wilhelm, her children; Brad Wilhelm, Dustin (Shannon) Wilhelm, and Jaymie (Joshua) Carrico, her sisters; Donna Mahler and Linda Jo Burkhart, her grandchildren; Trent, Ryan, Emma, Julia, and Xavier. A private graveside service will be held at Maple Hill Cemetery. The complete obituary may be viewed at www.conklefuneralhome.com






Published in The Indianapolis Star from May 13 to May 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Graveside service
Maple Hill Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Conkle Funeral Home, Avon Chapel - Avon
76 North Avon Avenue
Avon, IN 46123
(317) 272-4600
