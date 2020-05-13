Jerri Ann Wilhelm
Avon - Jerri Ann Wilhelm
lost her battle of 22 months to heart disease on May 8, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents Roy and Wanita Thomas. Jerri is survived by her husband of 50 years, Dan Wilhelm, her children; Brad Wilhelm, Dustin (Shannon) Wilhelm, and Jaymie (Joshua) Carrico, her sisters; Donna Mahler and Linda Jo Burkhart, her grandchildren; Trent, Ryan, Emma, Julia, and Xavier. A private graveside service will be held at Maple Hill Cemetery. The complete obituary may be viewed at www.conklefuneralhome.com
Published in The Indianapolis Star from May 13 to May 14, 2020.