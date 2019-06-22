Services
Williams and Bluitt Funeral Home
5252 E. 38th Street
Indianapolis, IN 46218
(317) 923-2381
Jerrie-Jo Ealy
Calling hours
Monday, Jun. 24, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Mt. Carmel Church
9610 E. 42nd St.
Funeral service
Monday, Jun. 24, 2019
11:00 AM
Mt. Carmel Church
9610 E. 42nd St.
Jerrie-Jo McClung Ealy


1941 - 2019
Jerrie-Jo McClung Ealy Obituary
Jerrie-Jo McClung Ealy

Indianapolis - Jerrie-Jo McClung Ealy passed away on June 15, 2019 at the age of 78. She was born June 6, 1941 to the late Homer and Rosena McClung in Indianapolis, IN

Mrs. Ealy was a lifelong and faithful member of Mt. Carmel Baptist Church and retired from Grain Dealers Mutual Insurance Company in 1996. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Arlanders G. Ealy, and great granddaughter, Jayelynn Loyal.

She leaves to cherish her memory two daughters, Angela Loyal (Ross I) of Indianapolis, IN and Sharice Benson (David) of Henderson, KY, one grandson, Ross Loyal II (Kayla) of Henderson, KY, great granddaughter Jade Loyal of Henderson, KY, siblings Charles D. McClung Sr. and Olin V. McClung Sr. (Linda), a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Funeral Service will be held Mon. June 24, 2019 11:00 a.m. at Mt. Carmel Church 9610 E. 42nd St. with Calling from 9:00 a.m. to Service time. Burial in Floral Park Cemetery. Arrangements Entrusted to Williams & Bluitt Funeral Home.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on June 22, 2019
