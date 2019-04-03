Jerrold Leffel



Indianapolis - Jerrold Sol Leffel



Passed away on March 30, 2019 at the age of 80. He was a long time resident of Indianapolis. Jerry was born in Columbus, OH on February 2, 1939.



After attending Shortridge High School, he graduated from Purdue University in 1964 where he was a member of Sigma Alpha Mu Fraternity.



He started his work career at Western Electric Company in Indianapolis - with several inventions accredited to him. He later joined the family scrap metal recycling business - Industrial Salvage Corporation and later went out on his own brokering salvaged telephone equipment switching stations across the country. This let him combine two of his favorite past-times while flying/driving cross country .....his love of listening to classical music and his passion for photographing the people and things he found in the world around him.



He spent most of his life, including up to the end, on his own terms.



He was preceded in death by his father George Edelstein, his mother Jean (Youkilis) (Edelstein) Leffel, step father Louis Leffel & step brother and sister Donald Leffel and Rhea (Leffel) Krulewitch. He is survived by his beloved nieces, nephews, and cousins.



Funeral services will be held on Thursday, April 4, 2019 at 4:00PM in Aaron-Ruben-Nelson Mortuary, 11411 N. Michigan Road, Zionsville, IN 46077.



Burial services will be held on Friday, April 5, 2019 at 2 PM, in Love Brothers Cemetery, 1619 Rosemont Avenue, Cincinnati, OH 45205.



Memorial contributions may be made in Jerry's memory to Congregation Beth-El Zedeck or to CICOA Foundation



8440 Woodfield Crossing Blvd., Suite 175 Indianapolis, IN 46240-4359 or through their website at www.CICOA.org Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Apr. 3, 2019