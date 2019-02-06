|
|
Jerry D. Larrison
Noblesville - Jerry D. Larrison, 82, passed away February 3, 2019. He was born January 15, 1937, in Indianapolis, the son of the late Charles Clement and Mae E. (Addison) Larrison. He married Sharon K. Stevenson on June 12, 1981.
Jerry was a 1955 graduate from Morristown High School and then attended Indiana University. He was proud to be a member of the Indiana Officials Association officiating for high school football and basketball; and was inducted in the IHSAA Indiana Basketball Hall of Fame in 2011. He was selected to be a basketball official in the movie classic "Hoosiers". He was an avid golfer with Pebblebrook Men's Club and the Westminster Golf Club in Lehigh Acres, FL.
After retiring in 1993 from Indiana Bell and later Beam, Longest and Neff Engineering, LLC in 2005, Jerry enjoyed volunteering his time with Riverview Hospital, and being a part of the Noblesville Planning Committee and the Hamilton County 911 Committee. He was also an active member of Noblesville First United Methodist Church, where he was a member of the choir.
He is survived by his loving wife of 37 years, Sharon Larrison; four children, Jeff (Carrie) Larrison, Julie (Mike) Hennie, Jack (Lisa) Larrison, and Doug (Jill) Stevenson; 10 grandchildren, Libby, Jake, Taylor, Mishay, Kyle, Matthew, Scott, Kerry, Charlie, and Olivia; three great grandchildren, Jackson, Johnny, and Vivian; and a sister, Deborah Larrison.
Services will be at 1:00 p.m. Thursday, February 7, 2019, at Noblesville First United Methodist Church, 2051 Monument Street. Visitation will be from 11:00 a.m. until the time of service at the church. Memorial contributions may be directed to Noblesville First United Methodist Church - Music Ministry. Online condolences may be shared by visiting flannerbuchanan.com. Arrangements were entrusted to Flanner Buchanan - Hamilton Memorial Park.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Feb. 6, 2019