Jerry Emlet
Greenwood - Jerry L. Emlet, 67, of Greenwood, passed away on March 4, 2019. He was born on September 2, 1951 in Beech Grove, IN to David Emlet and Jennie (Turner) Emlet.
He was a graduate of Whiteland High School. Jerry retired from Amtrak after 32 years of service and was a member of the Knights of Columbus 3660.
Jerry was a loving husband, father and grandfather. He loved watching his granddaughters playing sports. He had helped his father put a 100 year old log cabin back together at Cataract Lake for their weekend home.
Jerry is survived by his wife, Karen Emlet; son, Jerry Emlet, Jr.; daughter, Melissa (James) Smith; granddaughters, Jordan and Taylor; sister, Patricia (Dwayne) Gott; and brother, Michael(Mary) Emlet.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, March 7, 2019 from 3:00 pm - 7:00 pm at G. H. Herrmann Greenwood Funeral Home at The Gardens of Olive Branch, 1605 S. State Road 135, Greenwood. Additional visitation will be held on Friday from 9:30 am until the time of Mass at 11:00 am at St. Jude Catholic Church, 5353 McFarland Road, Indianapolis.
Jerry will be laid to rest in Mount Pleasant Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to or St. Jude Catholic Church.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Mar. 6, 2019