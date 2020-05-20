Jerry Fenstermaker



Indianapolis - Dear God- On Thursday May 14th our family sent you a gentleman (yes a gentle man). Scott (Jerry) Fenstermaker (age 84), died at home surrounded by his wife, Sandy and children. Jerry came from a large family and he and Sandy continued that legacy. His children Cynnie (Jim) Halsmer, Leslie (Lee) Crist, Kate (John) Fox, Alison (Mike) Morrison and Scott R. Fenstermaker Jr. were so grateful that they were able to be with him in person during his last days. Jerry's eleven grandchildren: John Melind, Adam Halsmer, Nathan Halsmer, Jessica Halsmer, Sandy Halsmer, Katie Khorshid, Casey Crist, Zach Crist, Sarah Bateman, Matthew Fox and Meghan Harkness will miss the "granddaddy" who was always "there" in their lives. His eleven great grandchildren: Marilyn Melind, Prince Melind, Mack Melind, Adeline Halsmer, Parker Halsmer, Alexander Halsmer, Vincent Halsmer, Maggie Khorshid and Theo Harkness will carry on Jerry & Sandy's lineage.



Jerry was a Shortridge 52' graduate, then went to Purdue University where he was a member of the Delta Upsilon fraternity and graduated as a civil engineer. He then went to work at the family business (Hugh J. Baker & Company) a steel fabricating firm. Later he bought the business along with a partner and changed the name to Farnsworth Steel.



Jerry loved music and could name a song with almost any word in it that was given to him. He was the consummate sports fan and a Purdue Football season ticket holder for many years. He also loved attending his children's, grandchildren's and great grandchildren's sporting events over the years. He was an actor in the Players Club and regularly attended Kiwanis, Gyro club and First Meridian Heights Presbyterian Church. God, enjoy his wonderful sense of humor and if you have any "bit parts" in any plays or musicals, he's your man.



Memorial contributions may be made to First Meridian Heights Presbyterian Church at 4701 Central Avenue, Indpls., IN 46205.



A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, May 26th at 11:00 AM with live streaming on the church's Facebook page.



Arrangements: Indiana Funeral Care









