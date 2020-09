Jerry GearriesIndianapolis - Jerry Gearries, 78, a retired Indianapolis Firemen with the Indianapolis Fire Department passed away on August 29, 2020.A funeral service will be held at 7:00 PM on Thursday, September 3, 2020 at Stevens Mortuary 5520 W. 10th St. Indianapolis, with visitation from 3:00 PM until time of service. Interment will be in Vernon Cemetery in Vernon, Indiana. To read the full length obituary or to leave the family an online condolence please visit www.stevensmortuary.net