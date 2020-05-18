Jerry Glidewell Silverman
Indianapolis - 83, passed away on May 17, 2020 from complications of Alzheimer's. She was born to the late Raymond and Ellen (Land) Glidewell on November 2, 1936. Also preceding her in death were her step mother, Mary Glidewell; brothers, Jack Norman and Rick Glidewell; sister, Mary Glidewell Neal; and her grandson, Seth Lorber.
She is survived by her children, Miriam (David) Resnick, Ellen (Sandy) McNutt, Pamela (Pat) Lorber and Brian (Teresa) Silverman; six grandchildren, Daniel (Andrea) Resnick, Alison Resnick, Jordan Silverman, Drew McNutt, Rachel McNutt and Mikaela Lorber; and two great-grandchildren, Jonathan and Sarah Resnick.
Jerry loved her family and took great pride in her long career in nursing. If she wasn't working, she was baking. Everyone loved her cheesecakes, chocolate funnel cakes and strudels.
The family wished to extend sincere thanks and appreciation to the staff of Rosegate Village.
There will be a private graveside service at Congregation Beth-El Zedeck North Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her memory to the Alzheimer's Association at alz.org.
May her memory be for a blessing.
Published in The Indianapolis Star from May 18 to May 19, 2020.