Jerry J. Jordan
1962 - 2020
Jerry J. Jordan

Avon - Jerry Joe Jordan, 58, of Avon, passed away Friday, November 13, 2020 at home. He was born on January 16, 1962 to the late Billie L. and Marsha L. Jordan in Indianapolis.

Jerry is survived by his beloved siblings Gregg L. Jordan, Katherine (Eric) Jordan Corbin, and Kimberly (John) Jordan Stout, along with 7 nephews, 2 nieces, 2 great nephews and 2 great nieces.

He is preceded in death by his parents; grandparents, Porter F. and Katherine (Mescal) Jordan and Clarence and Irene (Price) Gray; and beloved fiancé, Sally Swails.

Arrangements entrusted to Flanner Buchanan - Memorial Park with interment at Memorial Park Cemetery. Due to Covid restrictions, services will be private; however, services will be livestreamed on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at 1PM. Visit www.flannerbuchanan.com for more details.






Published in The Indianapolis Star from Nov. 16 to Nov. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
18
Service
01:00 PM
livestreamed
Funeral services provided by
Flanner Buchanan – Memorial Park
9350 E Washington St
Indianapolis, IN 46229
317-898-4462
