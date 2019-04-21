|
|
Jerry L. Foster
Sebring, FL - Jerry L. Foster age 81 of Sebring, FL passed away peacefully Saturday, April 13, 2019 in his home with his family by his side.
He was born September 5, 1937 in Danville, IL to Donald L. Foster and Edith Foster. He retired in January 1993 after more than 37 years from United Farm Bureau Life Insurance Company in Indianapolis where he was Vice President for the Life Company. Upon retirement, he relocated from Indianapolis, Indiana to Sebring, Florida. He was an avid golfer having 7 hole in ones and was very proud of his golfing accomplishments. He also loved traveling, having visited all 50 states and more than 50 countries.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Donald and Edith Foster; his sister, Judy K. Ward; son, Brad A. Foster; daughter Debra J. Heidenreich and brother-in-law, Frank Moss. Jerry is survived by his loving wife of 44 ½ years, Peggy Foster; his son, K. Scott Foster (Julie); son-in-law, Dan Heidenreich; 5 loving grandchildren: Kyle Foster, Kelsey Chase (Andrew), Kevin Foster (Deanna), Lindsay Hammel (Gabe), and Eric Heidenreich. There are four beautiful great grandchildren: Lexi Hammel, Seth Hammel, Jace Foster, and Kennedy Foster. He is also survived by his sister, JoAnn Moss of Bradenton, FL and brother-in-law, Keith Ward of Brownsburg, IN.
There will be a Celebration of Life in his home on April 27, 2019. It will be a casual event from 3:00 PM until 6:00 PM. All family and friends are invited. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to .
Arrangements entrusted to: Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 4001 Sebring Parkway, Sebring, FL 33870. Online condolences may be left at:
www.stephensonnelsonfh.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Apr. 21, 2019