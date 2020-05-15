Jerry L. Kerkhoff
Westfield - Jerry Lee Kerkhof, 85, of Westfield Indiana passed away on May 13, 2020. He was born on September 14, 1934 in Indianapolis. He will be buried with military honors at a small, graveside service.
Jerry was a retired Attorney at Law; founder and past president of Jerry Kerkhof, Inc. car dealership; and a Reserve Captain and veteran of the US Air Force. Jerry graduated from Columbia University in New York City in 1956 and from Indiana University of Law in Indianapolis with his Juris Doctor (J.D.) degree in 1975.
He was a long standing member of St. Michael's Catholic Church in Indianapolis and St. Maria Goretti Catholic Church in Westfield.
He is survived by his loving family - wife of 63 years Diana (Barber); son Lee (Leslie); daughter Leslie (Anthony) Zogheib; daughter Carolyn (Scott) Wahl; daughter Donna (Scot) Johnson; daughter Kathy (Muno) Henderson; son Michael (Susan); son Matthew; son Kenny; 15 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren.
Donations in memory of Jerry Kerkhof can be made to Saint Meinrad at www.saintmeinrad.org or St. Jude's Children Hospital at www.stjude.org. Online condolences may be made at www.indianafuneralcare.com.
Westfield - Jerry Lee Kerkhof, 85, of Westfield Indiana passed away on May 13, 2020. He was born on September 14, 1934 in Indianapolis. He will be buried with military honors at a small, graveside service.
Jerry was a retired Attorney at Law; founder and past president of Jerry Kerkhof, Inc. car dealership; and a Reserve Captain and veteran of the US Air Force. Jerry graduated from Columbia University in New York City in 1956 and from Indiana University of Law in Indianapolis with his Juris Doctor (J.D.) degree in 1975.
He was a long standing member of St. Michael's Catholic Church in Indianapolis and St. Maria Goretti Catholic Church in Westfield.
He is survived by his loving family - wife of 63 years Diana (Barber); son Lee (Leslie); daughter Leslie (Anthony) Zogheib; daughter Carolyn (Scott) Wahl; daughter Donna (Scot) Johnson; daughter Kathy (Muno) Henderson; son Michael (Susan); son Matthew; son Kenny; 15 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren.
Donations in memory of Jerry Kerkhof can be made to Saint Meinrad at www.saintmeinrad.org or St. Jude's Children Hospital at www.stjude.org. Online condolences may be made at www.indianafuneralcare.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Indianapolis Star from May 15 to May 17, 2020.