|
|
Jerry L. Smolek
Indianapolis - Jerry Lynn Smolek died on April 7, 2019, at St. Vincent Hospice Unit. He was born April 27, 1946 in Kendallville, IN, the seventh and youngest child of Marjorie and George Smolek. Jerry grew up in Albion, Indiana, and graduated from Purdue University with undergraduate and graduate degrees. He met Reah there, and they were married in 1973. After his cancer diagnosis, Jerry and Reah were happy traveling with their daughter Sarah and her husband, Carl Schneider. Their trips included the Washington, DC area, Traverse City, Tucson, and Copenhagen.
Jerry was very active in the Purdue Association of Indianapolis and served on Purdue's Alumni Board as well. He enjoyed spending time with family, friends, and past coworkers near and far. He was an avid golfer, but he didn't have to be playing the game to enjoy the atmosphere on the course. Jerry volunteered for many tournaments and at Eagle Creek Golf Course, and later mowed greens there. He loved getting up well before dawn to prepare the greens for the first golfers to arrive.
Jerry's career in human resources with GE led him to consulting with Zenger-Miller for many years. He was active in his neighborhood association for over ten years, serving on the board and as president. Jerry's progressive ideals live on, due to his activities supporting the Democratic Party, the Washington Township Democrats, and the democratic process.
One friend of Jerry said it all: Jerry "is one of my most favorite people and one of the kindest, most decent people I've ever known."
In addition to Reah, Sarah and Carl (and their baby due in May), Jerry had one surviving brother, Rex and sister-in-law Kay, half-sister Linda Smolek-Abel, dozens of nieces, nephews, grand-nephews and nieces, and cousins.
The family suggests memorial donations to the Immigrant Welcome Center, 901 Shelby Street, Indianapolis, IN, 46203, or Planned Parenthood, PPINK, 200 S. Meridian Street, Indianapolis, IN, 46208.
There will be a memorial gathering at a later date, when all the family is able to attend.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Apr. 14, 2019