Jerry Lee Foster
Jerry Lee Foster

On Tuesday July 7, 2020, Jerry L. Foster, a beloved husband of 60 years, and our father, brother, uncle, grandfather, great grandfather and true friend, hung out his "gone fishing/hunting/whatever" sign. Born in South Bend, IN on March 22, 1937 to Theodore and Ruth Foster (deceased), he leaves behind a large, loving family who will never run short of great stories (gleaned from the master himself) and fond memories to last us a lifetime. He was a true Marine at heart, loved fishing and canoeing in Minnesota and Canada, and was proficient with a bow/arrow or rifle during deer season. You could find him in Friendship, IN in June and/or September dressed in full gear with children and grandchildren in tow teaching them the lost art of muzzle loading, tomahawk and axe throwing. He could fix anything you put in front of him (and after retirement, he was the "go to" guy at Sullivan's Hardware). He had the gift of gab, was funny, fun-loving, generous beyond words, and a caring, positive soul with a great sense of humor. He never knew a stranger. Without a doubt, he will truly be missed.

Visitation will be on Saturday July 11, 2020 from 10:00-10:30am at St. Thomas Aquinas Church, 4600 N. Illinois Street, Indianapolis, with services to follow. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Boulevard Place Food Pantry, 4201 Boulevard Place, Indianapolis, 46208. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic and Marion County requirements, the family is requiring masks be worn and asking guests to abide by social distancing guidelines.






Published in The Indianapolis Star from Jul. 8 to Jul. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Stuart Mortuary, Inc. - Indianapolis
2201 North Illinois Street
Indianapolis, IN 46208
317-925-3000
July 8, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Stuart Mortuary
