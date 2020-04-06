|
Jerry Leon Hoagland, Sr.
Jerry Leon Hoagland, Sr.'s sunrise began on an early Wednesday morning, January 1st, 1957. He always claimed he was cheated out of the first baby being born, but settled for the 2nd baby born in Ft. Wayne, IN 1957. His sunset began early Wednesday morning on April 1st, 2020.
Jerry accepted Jesus Christ at an earlier age and attended St. Mary's Catholic Church, Ft. Wayne. He was employed by Digital Equipment Corporation and Eli Lilly and Company before retiring with a PMI Certification.
Jerry married Debra Ann Benberry in 1989. His love for family and life showed in so many ways and his accomplishments were many. Jerry's memberships include Omega Psi Phi Fraternity Incorporated and 13 Black Cats Social Club.
Services will be privately held with final disposition at Crown Hill Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family will designate a benefactor at a Celebration of Life Memorial on a later date. A Celebratory Parade has been planned for Saturday, April 11.
Jerry's survivors include his loving wife, Debra Ann Benberry Hoagland: children, Jerry L. Hoagland, Jr. and Daylen A. Hoagland; adoptive children, Asia E. Scott and Roy J. Scott and granddaughter, Dakota A. Williams; sisters, Shirley A. Hoagland (Roy) Wright and Carlotta R. Hoagland (Roland) Boyd.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Apr. 6 to Apr. 7, 2020